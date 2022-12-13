Bills had Von Miller on video chat during post-game locker room celebrations

The Bills didn’t leave Von Miller out.

After topping the Jets (7-6) by a 20-12 final in Week 14, the Bills (10-3) shared some photos of their post-game celebrations in the locker room.

There were a couple of hugs, head coach Sean McDermott addressing his team, and a warm image on Dion Dawkins’ phone.

In a picture of the offensive lineman, Dawkins is holding his mobile device and there’s a familiar face on the screen: It’s Miller. He was evidently tuning in as he recovers from his recent knee surgery.

Check out Miller on the line with Dawkins below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire