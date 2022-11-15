Bills had historic loss vs. Vikings for Sean McDermott

The Week 10 loss the Buffalo Bills suffered to the Minnesota Vikings hurt.

That 33-30 overtime defeat was even worse for Sean McDermott.

The head coach for the Bills suffered his worst come-from-behind loss. According to WIVB-TV, the 17-point rally the Bills allowed the Vikings to pull off was the largest during McDermott’s tenure.

It was also the first time the team had a 14-point edge at halftime and failed to win:

McDermott was also 16-0 when holding a lead of 14+ at halftime. Now 16-1. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) November 14, 2022

Making the situation even more alarming is the trend.

Three games ago, Buffalo had a chance to bring the hammer down on the Green Bay Packers in the second half. The final was 27-17 for the Bills, but Buffalo let the Packers hang around.

Two weeks prior, the Bills coughed up a 14-3 halftime lead to the New York Jets en route to a 20-17 loss.

It wasn’t 14 points, but awfully close and unsettling in both scenarios.

Time for McDermott to right the second-half ship in Buffalo.

Related

Why has Josh Allen become a disaster in the red zone? Bills' Von Miller still says 'no panic' after overtime loss to Vikings Bills' Stefon Diggs reflects on overtime loss to the Vikings

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire