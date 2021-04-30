Bills take Gregory Rousseau at No. 30

Miami pass rusher Greg Rousseau is heading to Buffalo.

The Bills selected Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Rousseau was an extremely productive pass rusher in 2019, recording 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. But he opted out of playing in 2020.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said before the draft that he had multiple teams telling him they wanted Rousseau in the first round. Almost every team passed on Rousseau, but the Bills ended his fall.

