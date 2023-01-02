Bills’ Greg Rousseau talks importance of No. 1 seed

The Bills’ upcoming matchup with the Bengals has tons of intrigue attached to it.

That’s because the winner still has a chance to get the elusive No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason. Not only does that team get a bye to rest during the wild-card round, they also have their entire run to a Super Bowl in front of their own fans.

The latter is what Bills (12-3) pass rusher Greg Rousseau is his mind ahead of facing the Bengals (11-4).

“That’s huge, playoffs, home field advantage,” Rousseau said via The 33rd Team.

For more from Rousseau on the top seed and Bengals, see the attached clip below:

The #Bills are ready for a colossal game on Monday against Cincinnati and are zeroed in on getting the AFC's No. 1 seed 🎙️ @gregrousseau | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oQd5W6XVlf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 30, 2022

