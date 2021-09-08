Bills’ Greg Rousseau surprises mom with brand new Jeep (video)
Greg Rousseau’s mom has a brand new car.
The Bills’ first-round rookie used one of his first pay days as a professional football player in Buffalo to buy his mom a new Jeep recently. TMZ Sports obtained a video of Rousseau bringing him mom to the dealership to pick up the vehicle.
A very nice gesture from the 21-year-old University of Miami product.
Check out Rousseau’s gift to his mother below:
