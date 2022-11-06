Bills’ Greg Rousseau questionable to return vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau has left his team’s game against the New York Jets and is questionable to return.

The team announced that Rousseau suffered an ankle injury.

Buffalo is already down several starting defenders, Rousseau adds to that list.

The Bills ruled safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) out on Friday. Among game day inactives were linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee).

Rousseau’s designation was announced during halftime.

Bills Wire will provide updates on Rousseau’s status as information is made available. Check back.

