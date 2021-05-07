Bills DE Greg Rousseau’s odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nick Wojton
1 min read

Bills first-round pick Greg Rousseau was given some middle-of-the-road odds to win the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

According to Vegas Insider, Rousseau sits at +1600 to take home the award in 2021. That means a $100 wager on Rousseau to win returns a profit of $1,600. Some second-round picks were given odds to win, too, but Buffalo’s Round 2 selection, Carlos Basham Jr., was not among them.

Rousseau’s figure was the ninth-best handed out.

Here’s a quick rundown of the list of early odds:

  • Micah Parsons: +400

  • Jaelan Phillips: +700

  • Jamin Davis: +900

  • Kwity Paye: +1000

  • Zaven Collins: +1100

  • Patrick Surtain II: +1200

  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: +1400

  • Jaycee Horn: +1500

  • Gregory Rousseau: +1600

  • Greg Newsome II: +2000

  • Azeez Ojulari: +2000

  • Jayson Oweh: +2000

  • Caleb Farley: +2500

  • Trevon Moehrig: +2500

  • Asante Samuel Jr.: +2500

  • Eric Stokes: +2500

  • Joe Tryon: +2500

