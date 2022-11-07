Bills’ Greg Rousseau considered ‘week-to-week’ with injury

The Buffalo Bills are likely to be without defensive end Greg Rousseau for a game or two.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rousseau suffered an ankle sprain against the New York Jets during his team’s 20-17 loss in Week 9. Rap Sheet said the injury is considered a “week-to-week” one.

Rousseau was injured in the first half of the game in New York. At halftime, the Bills announced his return was questionable at that time.

After starting the season on fire with four sacks in four games, Rousseau has cooled off a bit. He has one sack in Buffalo’s last four games.

Still, that five total sacks is already one higher than the four he put up as a rookie in 2021. The addition of Von Miller on the other side of the defensive front has clearly helped Rousseau’s emergence.

Without Rousseau, the Bills will likely lean on AJ Epenesa. Boogie Basham will also see an increase in snaps played.

Following Rousseau’s departure from the Jets loss, Epenesa recovered a fumble that was forced by Miller in the second half.

Along with Rousseau, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam departed Week 9’s contest with an ankle injury. He later returned.

Bills Wire will provide further updates when information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire