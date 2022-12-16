Bills’ Greg Rousseau breaks down film, credits teammates for sacks vs. Jets

In the Bills’ first game without Von Miller in the lineup, Greg Rousseau responded against the Jets in Week 14.

Rousseau had two sacks in the 20-12 win, but he didn’t just take all the credit for himself.

On back of his QB takedowns, Rousseau credited a few of his teammates. The ones he brought up were Ed Oliver and Shaq Lawson, as Rousseau said their efforts allowed him to make it to the quarterback.

Rousseau broke the pair of sacks down during a film session with The 33rd Team. That can be found in the attached clip below:

✌️ sacks for our dude @gregrousseau against the Jets The #Bills rising star breaks down how he got to the quarterback on both plays and what his teammate @Edoliver_11 did to make life easy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/AsfNVfClon — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 14, 2022

