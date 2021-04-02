Bills got ‘bang for their buck’ re-signing Daryl Williams

Bleacher Report continues to sing the praises of the Buffalo Bills for re-signing offensive lineman Daryl Williams.

After previously naming Williams as a “must re-sign” player for the Bills, the outlet now praised the contract Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane got Williams to sign. B/R named their top-10 best “Best Bang-for-the-Buck Free-Agent Signings of 2021” and Williams’ deal is third-overall on the list.

A combination of Williams’ play and the recent breakout by quarterback Josh Allen were contributing factors:

The Contract: Three years, $24 million ($13.8 million guaranteed) You don’t let players at two positions walk when they’re playing well and in their prime: quarterbacks and offensive tackles. The Bills have two good tackles on the roster in Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams. It was crucial for the future success of Josh Allen to maintain good protection on the perimeter, and they got it done on a cost-conscious deal. Williams’ new contract pays him an average annual value of $8 million, which makes him the 10th-highest-paid right tackle in the league, per Spotrac. It’s less than Jack Conklin and Halapoulivaati Vaitai both signed for in 2020.

Williams was a player that came out of nowhere for the Bills. Beane even admitted following the season that the Bills did not expect him to start at right tackle last season, but when the deck was shuffled at last year’s training camp, Williams excelled so much that he forced the team’s hand.

Allen certainly wasn’t mad about that and shouldn’t be moving forward. In an offseason where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lost both of his starting tackles, it turns out that Allen will keep both of his. Not a bad position for the Bills to be in.

On B/R’s list, the only two signings pegged as better deals were the Browns signing former Rams safety John Johnson III and Shaq Barrett re-signing with the Bucs.

