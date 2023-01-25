Bills GM takes a bite out of the Bengals in a display of brutal honesty I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency

The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books

The NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.