Bills GM jokes about Bill Belichick’s surprising gesture of kindness toward Josh Allen

Bill Belichick has a tendency to give lofty praise to his upcoming opponent sometimes pouring on more compliments for a team that’s actually lacking in talent. But the New England Patriots coach recently went above and beyond the typical kindness he pays to players. Following the Bills’ 47-17 win over the Patriots in the postseason, Belichick went into Buffalo’s locker room to issue Allen a few words of congratulations.

Allen went 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also had six rushes for 66 yards. He was essentially unstoppable, leaving Belichick’s defense with no idea what to do — likely why the coach pulled aside his opposing quarterback.

That sort of gesture might make the folks in Buffalo nervous. Bills general manager Brandon Beane reflected upon the interaction during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“He’s earned that right. I think that was pretty cool,” Beane said. “I think Josh thought it was cool. I was good with it, we’ve got Josh under like an eight-year deal so it’s not like he can steal him away.”

That’s right, Allen isn’t leaving Buffalo anytime soon.

“I would trade myself before I trade Josh Allen,” Beane said.

