Bills GM Brandon Beane: Giants’ Joe Schoen is ‘special person’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Schoen
    American football executive
  • Brandon Beane
    American football executive
  • Bill Parcells
    Bill Parcells
    American football coach

It’s no secret that New York Giants first-year general manager Joe Schoen is highly regarded around the league.

As a scout and personnel director with the Miami Dolphins, Schoen drew praise from his boss during that time, Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, who was the Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations.

In his most recent gig as the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Schoen made a lasting impression on his superior there as well, general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane and Schoen also worked together in Carolina in the early 2000s. He spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under Beane in the scouting department.

Beane has more than just Schoen to replace. He also lost his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll — who Schoen hired as the Giants’ head coach — and offensive assistant Shea Tierney, who is now the Giants’ quarterback coach.

Related

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson named a player who will disappoint in 2022

Several ex-Giants nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Ex-Giants assistant coach Romeo Crennel announces NFL retirement

Recommended Stories