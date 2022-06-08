Bills GM Brandon Beane: Giants’ Joe Schoen is ‘special person’

It’s no secret that New York Giants first-year general manager Joe Schoen is highly regarded around the league.

As a scout and personnel director with the Miami Dolphins, Schoen drew praise from his boss during that time, Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, who was the Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations.

In his most recent gig as the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Schoen made a lasting impression on his superior there as well, general manager Brandon Beane.

Bills GM Brandon Beane on the search for a new Assistant GM: "You're not going to replace Joe Schoen. Joe is a special person." — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) June 7, 2022

Beane and Schoen also worked together in Carolina in the early 2000s. He spent seven seasons (2001-07) working for the Panthers under Beane in the scouting department.

Beane has more than just Schoen to replace. He also lost his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll — who Schoen hired as the Giants’ head coach — and offensive assistant Shea Tierney, who is now the Giants’ quarterback coach.

