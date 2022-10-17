Bills glad Von Miller is on their side: ‘You could feel him out there’

The Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller to a big pay day this offseason for Sunday. He delivered.

And that’s not just in the minds of observers. The Bills (5-1) were saying exactly that following their 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2).

At the top, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said it was a start-to-finish effort from Miller.

“You could feel him out there the entire game. He was phenomenal,” McDermott said via video conference.

From the players’ view on the sideline, similar thoughts came from Josh Allen during his press conference.

“I’m sitting there on the sideline during third downs like ‘c’mon Von, c’mon Von,'” Allen said. “And sure enough, he goes out there and makes a bunch of plays.”

Explanations by teammates and coaches get the point across.

The only thing that might even better is the box score.

Miller recorded four tackles, including two for loss and two sacks. Several of those tackles for Miller came in clutch times, such as a shoe-string takedown of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just as it appeared he was going to take off and run for a first down.

Nope. Not in Miller’s world.

“He finished the game. He’s a hell of a player–He’s a superstar,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “Von is that guy that we will lean on and those players that we needed to make big plays when it mattered most and he did that.”

Miller very much appreciated the way he’s being regarded by teammates. But for him, it’s all in a day’s work… literally.

“That’s why I’m here. That’s in the job description,” Miller said. “It just feels so good to come here with this great group of guys, man… Work so hard, out in all the sweat, all the long days in training camp to get here and come out on top.”

Reading between the lines, Miller is an experienced NFL veteran. He knows not to get too high or too low.

… And for the most important of reasons.

“We’ll see those guys again,” Miller predicted.

As many are doing.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire