Bills use Giants coach's remark as bulletin board material

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur's lukewarm assessment of Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become bulletin board - or rather TV screen - material in Buffalo.

Broadcast on TVs throughout the Bills facility, including the locker room, on Thursday was a tweet highlighting Shurmur's response to a question of how he regarded Allen entering the 2018 draft. Shurmur said he thought Allen ''had a chance to be a starter,'' and then repeated his answer when asked a second time as the Giants (0-1) prepare to host Buffalo (1-0) this weekend.

The comments were featured in a tweet posted by NFL Network reporter Kim Jones.

Shurmur's responses could be interpreted as a slight against Allen, because he was drafted seventh overall out of Wyoming, and has a 6-6 career record as a starter.

Allen said the comments didn't bother him.

Bills coach Sean McDermott declined to discuss why Shurmur's comments were posted throughout the building. He called it a form of ''internal messaging'' for his team, before repeating the world ''internally'' twice.

McDermott began posting various reminders and inspirational messages on the TVs this offseason.

