Bills-Giants Capsule

BUFFALO (1-0) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 2

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bills 1-0; Giants 0-1

SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 7-6

LAST MEETING - Giants beat Bills 24-10, Oct. 4, 2015

LAST WEEK -Bills beat Jets 17-16; Giants lost to Cowboys 35-17

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 16, Giants No. 29

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (8), PASS (19).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (2).

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (10).

GIANTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (11), PASS (32).

Story continues

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Bills lost last three in series. ... Buffalo scored 17 points in last 19 minutes to beat Jets. ... Looking for first 2-0 record since 2014, and third in 11 years. ... Bills' visit makes for first time road team gets to play at same stadium in consecutive weeks since Baltimore did Oct. 16-23, 2016, also at MetLife Stadium. Miami will do it Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, also at MetLife. ... QB Josh Allen hit 24 of 37 for career-high 254 yards and TD against Jets. He also ran for score. Allen looking for seventh straight 200-yard game. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was last Bill to do that, in 1992. ... WR John Brown's 123 yards receiving were best for team since Sammy Watkins (154) in December 2016. ... Buffalo defense allowed one touchdown, other was pick-6, one of four turnovers by offense. ... DE Jerry Hughes led team with 1+ sacks and tied with two passes defended. ... S Jordan Poyer had team-high nine tackles and sack as Jets were limited to 223 yards in offense. ... Giants QB Eli Manning threw for 306 yards and TD against Cowboys, 51st career 300-yarder. ... RB Saquon Barkley ran for 120 yards and caught four passes for 19. ... TE Evan Engram had career day with 11 catches for 120 yards and TD. That was most by Giants TE since Jeremy Shockey (12 catches) in 2007. ... New York gave up 494 yards on defense, had no sacks or takeaways. ...Fantasy tip: With WR Sterling Shepard coming off concussion, Engram could have another big game for Giants.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL