Bills game delayed, fans warned with 15-yard penalty for throwing snowballs

At first, Buffalo Bills fans threw snow up in the air after their team's first touchdown. That was fun.

Then the fans started throwing snowballs on the field at Miami Dolphins players. And then officials had a dilemma. On a play near the goal line, snowballs came raining down during the play as Tyreek Hill tried catching a pass in the end zone. One snowball hit a TV camera near the field.

Despite everyone on social media firing off jokes, that's obviously dangerous for anyone on the field or at field level. There was a warning shown on the video board at the stadium, reminding fans to not throw snow.

After Bills running back Nyheim Hines scored a touchdown and more snowballs came flying on the field in celebration, officials delayed the game. Referee Bill Vinovich made an announcement that the Bills could be penalized 15 yards if fans kept throwing snowballs on the field.

There was snow in the Buffalo area before Saturday night's game and the stadium crew did a great job clearing the field. But it was a big challenge to clear the entire stadium of all the snow. That gave fans too much temptation during the game.