Bills’ Gabe Davis catches pair of deep TD catches vs. Steelers (video)

Have a day, Gabe Davis.

The Bills receiver has a pair of long touchdown passes in Week 5 against the Steelers. Quarterback Josh Allen found him on both.

Check out both players below:

"INCREDIBLE CATCH"

"Incredible is right." Jim and Tony can't believe what Gabe Davis is doing today. 📺 CBS | Paramount+pic.twitter.com/gVg59T9dIT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022

