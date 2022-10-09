Bills’ Gabe Davis catches pair of deep TD catches vs. Steelers (video)
Have a day, Gabe Davis.
The Bills receiver has a pair of long touchdown passes in Week 5 against the Steelers. Quarterback Josh Allen found him on both.
Check out both players below:
98 YARDS! 🤯
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/P3rA4gbxYl
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 9, 2022
"INCREDIBLE CATCH"
"Incredible is right."
Jim and Tony can't believe what Gabe Davis is doing today.
📺 CBS | Paramount+pic.twitter.com/gVg59T9dIT
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 9, 2022