Bills’ Gabe Davis: ‘100 percent’ optimistic he will play vs. Dolphins

As far as Gabe Davis is concerned, he’s playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In Week 3, the Buffalo Bills travel to Miami to play their first AFC East matchup of 2022. Last week, Davis missed his team’s 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans.

After the contest, Davis was spotted and did not have much of a limp. Then on Thursday, he was seen running well at practice.

All good signs, but the potential final piece came from the wideout himself.

Asked after practice if he’s optimistic he’ll play in Miami, Davis said something more than just yes.

“100 percent,” Davis told reporters. “It’s been feeling good, real good.”

According to Davis, he said he rolled his ankle during practice late last week which caused the injury.

Davis is currently not alone on the injury report. The Bills have numerous players on it and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott admitted that part of the reason the team only had a walk-through workout on Wednesday and not a full one is because of that.

Beyond that, McDermott would not comment on the status of injured players.

McDermott is a coach that never likes to give anything away to his opponent. Additionally, it’s a smart play while handling an athlete as well.

A coach sometimes has to protect a player from himself. That could be the case here with Davis.

Not matter how confident Davis is about his own status or ability to play on Sunday, expectations should still be tempered until he’s fully cleared by the team.

