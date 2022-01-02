Bills freeze out Falcons 29-15, clinch playoff berth

Josh Allen threw three interceptions in four passes, but the Bills were able to overcome it. On a snowy day in Buffalo, the Bills rallied for a 29-15 victory over Atlanta.

It clinched a playoff berth for the Bills (10-6) since the Ravens lost to the Rams.

Buffalo trailed 15-14 at halftime after Allen’s meltdown, which saw him throw two picks in back-to-back passes in the final two minutes of the half.

Allen finished 11-of-26 for 120 yards and three picks. His third pick came on his second pass of the third quarter. He also ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Devin Singletary ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Falcons thought they had pulled within seven on Matt Ryan‘s 7-yard touchdown run. Replay overturned it, marking him down at the 1, but Ryan was penalized for taunting. The 15-yard penalty ended up keeping the Falcons out of the end zone with less than six minutes to play.

Ryan went 13-of-23 for 197 yards.

