Bills have free-agent visit with Daryl Worley

The Buffalo Bills recently had a free-agent visit with a player they could potentially add to their secondary. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills brought in free agent cornerback Daryl Worley.

Worley, 25, was recently cut by the Dallas Cowboys along with defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The Cowboys have done nothing short of struggled on defense this season, leading to the changes.

But the Bills have had their struggles in their secondary, too. No. 1 Cornerback Tre’Davious White is playing at a high level, but injuries have mounted elsewhere.

A week ago the Bills beat the Jets, 18-10, but were without the services of Levi Wallace (ankle), Josh Norman (hamstring) and Cam Lewis (wrist). Wallace has been designated to return from the Bills’ injured reserve list, but his status for Week 8 against the Patriots is up in the air. Noman won’t play while Lewis is currently questionable. In addition, slot cornerback Taron Johnson has played poorly in 2020.

For Sunday, Worley won’t play even if he signed with the Bills immediately due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but Week 10 would certainly be on the docket.

The reason for Worley coming in for a visit also has to do with his past. He did play for the Carolina Panthers when Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Bean were there in 2016.

Considering his struggles this season, Worley would likely come cheap. But exactly how much has he struggled? Pro Football Focus grades him a 50.4 overall coverage grade this season, much below average.

The Bills would be banking on Worley improving in McDermott’s defense, although, that doesn’t always go to plan as we’ve seen with the likes of Norman this year.

