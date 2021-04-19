Bills free-agent target T.J. Carrie re-signs with Colts

The Bills will not be adding TJ Carrie to their secondary. The cornerback has decided to re-sign with the Colts this weekend.

Last week, the Bills hosted Carrie on a free-agent visit on Tuesday. He also had a visit with the Saints before signing.

According to Colts Wire, it’s a one-year deal worth near $2 million. Carrie, 30, previously signed a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason. He eventually saw more playing time down the stretch in 2020. Pro Football Focus graded Carrie as their 37th-best cornerback in the league last season.

Without Carrie, the Bills move forward into the 2021 NFL Draft with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson as potential starters across from Tre’Davious White. Carrie also could have potentially lined up in the slot as well.

Expressing interest in Carrie does, at minimal, show the Bills could still continue to add to their secondary at some point this offseason.

