Bills flip (early) script as Dorian Williams learns Tremaine Edmunds’ old job

The Buffalo Bills have had a change of heart… or at least for now.

As it turns out, the team’s third-round rookie, Dorian Williams, will be learning the middle linebacker position previously held by Tremaine Edmunds. Bare minimum, he’s doing that during OTAs.

Spring workouts for the Bills have taken place this week. It’s the first time the full roster is, rookies and all. Previously it was either just vets or first-year players, now everyone is together.

From OTAs, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Williams will take practice reps from the middle of the defense.

“Right now he’s playing the middle linebacker position,” McDermott said via video conference. “He’s learning that. We’ll see how that goes.”

After the draft that was not the anticipation. At that time, general manager Brandon Beane said Williams would lineup “outside.” Translation: Behind Matt Milano in the other linebacker spot on the Bills defense.

That led most to believe either Terrel Bernard or Tyrel Dodson would be the most-likely candidates to replace Edmunds. Now we can factor Williams into that equation.

Whether it was prompted by Williams’ play on the practice field or just a simple change of plans, the coach’s word differ from the GMs a few short weeks ago. Regardless, both will be on the same page with the concept of the player who wins that job is the one that earned it.

Bills rookie LB Dorian Williams learning the MLB position at #Bills OTAs. pic.twitter.com/Ig6plRpZxw — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) May 23, 2023

