Bills finally win a one-score game

From Week One of the 2021 season through last Sunday in Miami, the Bills had gone 0-7 in one-score games. Against the Ravens, they finally got a win in a one-score game.

And they did it the hard way, after trailing by three scores.

Down 20-3, the Bills captured a 23-20 victory over the Ravens. Per the NFL, it was the fourth game of the 2022 season in which a team overcame a deficit of at least 17 points to win or tie this season. That ties 2022 with three other seasons for the second-most 17-point deficits erased through four weeks. The record was set in 2011, with six.

(A fifth one could be brewing tonight in Tampa.)

This year, the Ravens have been on the wrong end of half of the 17-point margins.Two weeks ago, they led the Dolphins by 21 in the fourth quarter before losing.

Including playoffs, the Bills are now 1-7 in one-score games since Week One of last season. They are 14-1 in all other games.

Next week, they host the team that upset the Bills in a one-score game to start the 2021 campaign — the Pittsburgh Steelers.

