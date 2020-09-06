Bills fill out practice squad following roster cuts

Nick Wojton
The Buffalo Bills have announced their initial 2020 practice squad. Typically and 10-man unit, due to COVID-19, the NFL expanded the practice squad to 16 players this season.

Running back Christian Wade, an international prospect, has a roster exemption with the Bills. Therefore, Buffalo has a 17-player practice squad.

Here’s the full list the team announced on Sunday:

