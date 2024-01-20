Bills feeding off Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce frenzy for Chiefs clash

Everyone wants to get on the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce bandwagon, even opponents.

The folks at Highmark Stadium are offering fans some Swift-themed food items for sale on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round clash.

The Bills will be selling Taylor Swift themed food at their game against the Chiefs!🧇 via: TT/delawarenorth_sportservice pic.twitter.com/2p6p5eV9FE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 20, 2024

The Bills will sell Taylor Swift-inspired food vs. the Chiefs 😅 Would you try the Karma Quesadilla or Bad Blood Waffle Fries? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IrBdCvczWx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2024

So, what’s on the menu?

Bad Blood waffle fries — a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles

Karma Quesadilla — chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser

