Bills feeding off Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce frenzy for Chiefs clash
Everyone wants to get on the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce bandwagon, even opponents.
The folks at Highmark Stadium are offering fans some Swift-themed food items for sale on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round clash.
The Bills will be selling Taylor Swift themed food at their game against the Chiefs!🧇
via: TT/delawarenorth_sportservice pic.twitter.com/2p6p5eV9FE
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 20, 2024
The Bills will sell Taylor Swift-inspired food vs. the Chiefs 😅
Would you try the Karma Quesadilla or Bad Blood Waffle Fries? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IrBdCvczWx
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2024
So, what’s on the menu?
Bad Blood waffle fries — a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles
Karma Quesadilla — chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser