Bills feeding off Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce frenzy for Chiefs clash

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Everyone wants to get on the Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce bandwagon, even opponents.

The folks at Highmark Stadium are offering fans some Swift-themed food items for sale on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in a Divisional Round clash.

So, what’s on the menu?

  • Bad Blood waffle fries — a 2-foot display of spiced waffle fries featuring each city’s culinary specialty – topped half with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and half with Kansas City Cattleman’s BBQ pork, cole slaw and bread-and-butter pickles

  • Karma Quesadilla — chicken tenders, bacon and cilantro ranch in a triple-stacked quesadilla, topped with pork-belly chaser

