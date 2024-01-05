Bills are favored at Miami with AFC East on the line Sunday night

The Dolphins are 11-5 and the Bills are 10-6, and Sunday night's meeting between them is in Miami, but Buffalo is the pick of the betting world.

The Bills are favored by either 2.5 or 3 points at various sports books in the Sunday night finale that will determine the AFC East champion and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

That shouldn't be a surprise. The Bills have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL this season, but at their best they're one of the handful of elite teams in the league. And the last time they played the Dolphins, on October 1, the Bills were at their best, crushing Miami 48-20.

In fact, the Bills are viewed in gambling circles as the team with the third-best chance to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Ravens and 49ers. That's despite the fact that the Bills haven't even clinched a playoff berth yet and could end up seeing their season come to an end with a loss to the Dolphins on Sunday night.

The Dolphins may take some extra motivation in knowing they're underdogs, but so far, Vegas has mostly had them pegged: The Dolphins have been underdogs five previous times this season, and they're 1-4 straight up in those games.