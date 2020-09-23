How the Bills have fared in past 2-0 starts

The Buffalo Bills have started the 2020 regular season 2-0. This is the 18th time in team history that’s happened. It’s actually the second time of those 18 that the Bills have done so against the Dolphins and Jets as well, with the first time coming in 1980.

Most recently, the Bills started 2-0 just last season, defeating the Jets and Giants to get there.

In terms of making the postseason, the Bills are pretty par for the course in terms of doing that after a 2-0 start. Since 1990, teams that have started the their campaign 2-0 have made the playoffs 61.3 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Reference. Teams that start 2-0 have won the Super Bowl almost eight percent of the time.

Overall in those 17 previous seasons, the Bills have made the playoffs 10 times and missed out on seven occasions. Prior to last year when the Bills did make the postseason. Buffalo’s four times starting 2-0 prior to that resulted in missing the playoffs. Of all 17, the Bills have only had a losing record three times.

Here’s a full rundown of the Bills’ 2-0 starts:

1964: 12-2 overall, AFL Champions.

1965: 10-3-1, AFL Champions.

1975: 8-6, missed playoffs.

1980: 11-5-1, divisional playoff loss.

1981: 10-6, divisional playoff loss.

1982: 4-5 (NFL strike), missed playoffs.

1988: 12-4, AFC championship round loss.

1991: 13-3, lost Super Bowl.

1992: 11-5, lost Super Bowl.

1993: 12-4, lost Super Bowl.

1996: 10-6, lost wild card.

2000: 8-8-1, missed playoffs.

2003: 6-10, missed playoffs.

2008: 7-9, missed playoffs.

2011: 6-10, missed playoffs.

2014: 9-7, missed playoffs.

2019: 10-6, lost wild card.

