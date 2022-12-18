Bills fans warned to stop throwing snowballs after Josh Allen’s second TD pass

The difference between teams winning games and losing can be translated into those that kick field goals while others score touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins came away from a pair of drives deep in Buffalo territory Saturday with Jason Sanders’ field goals.

Josh Allen made sure Tyler Bass didn’t have to attempt any 3-pointers in the first 22 minutes because he was finishing drives with TD passes.

First came a scoring pass to Quintin Morris.

Next up was a throw to Nyheim Heines that was good for 10 yards and a 14-6 lead after the PAT.

The snowballs were thrown again and the fans continued to blitz the field with them.

The game was stopped and the officials made an announcement warning the fans that the Bills could face a 15-yard penalty if the fans continued to throw the snow — and ice — balls.

Fans were just told by refs if a player gets hit with a snowball it will be a 15-yard penalty against the #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) December 18, 2022

Gotta be having a tough time if ur a grown man throwing ice snowballs at players that cant defend themselves. I love the bills fans and want them to win a super bowl but cant be doing that. Last miami redzone drive was ridiculous — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) December 18, 2022

