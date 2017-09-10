Bills fans take turns smashing jet ahead of opener

Sporting News
The Bills will open their season against the Jets on Sunday.

To get “Bills Mafia” ready to face their AFC East rivals, tailgating fans were given the opportunity to smash an actual jet with a hammer outside New Era Field.



The jet smashing was a success.