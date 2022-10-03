Bills fans selflessly donate to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation after injury

Fans of the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills don’t always get along, seeing as their teams have been playing each other in-division since 1966, when the AFC East was actually the AFL Eastern Division.

That’s just the nature of sports.

However, Bills fans, once again, took it upon themselves to support an injured player in the league, as they flooded Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation with over 1,000 donations, according to The Buffalo News.

While many of the donations to the “Tua Foundation” were based on the score ($21.19) or Tagovailoa and Josh Allen’s numbers ($17.01) the fact that they were doing it all is amazing.

“We’re just grateful for all the support,” said Burt Trembly, the foundation’s executive director.

Tagovailoa’s nonprofit organization is “dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes,” according to its mission statement.

The “Luau with Tua” is one of the events typically put on by the foundation, and that’s where coach Mike McDaniel and the quarterback started their bond and friendship.

Bills fans deserve some respect for their kind acts, and Dolphins fans can go back to their rivalry when their next matchup comes.

