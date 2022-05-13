Will Bills fans overrun SoFi Stadium for Week One visit to Rams?

The 2021 regular season ended with 49ers fans swarming SoFi Stadium for a game against the Rams. Will the 2022 season start with a similar hostile takeover by Bills Mafia?

With Buffalo drawing the assignment to face the Rams on the night they celebrate their championship and embark on their defense of it, it will be interesting to see whether and to what extent Bills fans invade the venue.

Yes, the Rams have made great strides in recapturing the market they abandoned for 20 years. Winning a Super Bowl helps. But during two decades with no local NFL team, a generation of fans were free to pick any team they wanted. Some surely picked the Bills. And plenty of those folks will want to see the Bills in person.

It would be a bit embarrassing, to say the least, if the Week One ceremony is met with boos. Or if the Rams, in their first game after winning the Super Bowl, would have to use a silent count at home — like they did in Week 18 against the 49ers.

Of course, Patriots fans would advise Bills fans to take advantage of any opportunities to buy tickets to the game, since (as Patriots fans would say) Bills fans will finally get a chance to witness the raising of a banner.

