Bills, fans mobilize to get players to airport

The Bills will be playing tomorrow’s home game in Detroit. If they can get from their homes to Detroit.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to pull this off and get to the airport and get to Detroit this afternoon,” Bills COO Ron Raccuia said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “Every aspect of the organization is a part of this effort.”

The effort extends beyond the organization. Via NYup.com, fans are shoveling and blowing snow at players’ homes.

Many would say the Bills shouldn’t be cutting it so close. As to the criticism that the Bills should have left earlier, Raccuia said that the game wasn’t moved until Thursday afternoon, and that arranging for a charter flight and a flight crew and accommodations wasn’t logistically possible.

Still, they could have started making contingency plans the moment the forecast suggested a potential problem. As early as Tuesday, everyone knew what was coming.

Four days later, it appears the Bills will be going to Detroit to face the Browns.

