Bills fans had meltdown after team allowed Chiefs to trade up, get Xavier Worthy

A Buffalo News columnist praised Bills general manager Brandon Beane for the “chutzpah” he showed Thursday in making a draft-day trade with the Chiefs.

Fans had a different reaction.

The Chiefs moved up four spots in the first round of the NFL Draft and selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick that had been held by the Bills.

Beane explained his reason for making the trade, but Bills fans were not happy.

The Chiefs-Bills history explains the reason for that, right? Not only have the Chiefs eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, but a trade a few years ago brought the best player in the NFL to Kansas City.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chiefs traded up and selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, which had been held by the Bills.

So, yeah, fans in upstate New York were not happy Thursday night. Some in Bills Mafia had a meltdown following the trade. Here is a sample of what was being said on X and Reddit.

Well this is a fitting start to the 2024 Buffalo Bills season. Handing the Chiefs a weapon to bludgeon us with. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zoVHHEgaoa — Anthony (@yoooooo789) April 26, 2024

WHAT THE HELL ARE WE DOING #BillsMafia



HOW DO YOU EVEN ENTERTAIN A TRADE FROM KC..

WE WILL NEVER BEAT THEM BECAUSE WE LITERALLY KEEP GIVING THEM PLAYERS — Chris Snusz (@under2catching) April 26, 2024

Why did we just help the Chiefs???? Seriously! — Kc the Goldenpup (@DayswithKc) April 26, 2024

You aren’t preventing them but you are helping them. They could trade with someone behind you. Also 30 other teams could’ve too — Shawn Hawke (@SHawke71) April 26, 2024

“I can’t believe we let the Chiefs get the fastest player in the draft,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “He’s going to be the next Tyreek Hill.”

Another shared this thought: “The Chiefs are the new Pats, everything seems to work out for them and any move always seems to turn into something that results in them winning. They’re playing 4D chess and the rest of us checkers.”

I’m so disappointed right now… @BuffaloBills … getting really hard to keep trusting this process… trading with Chiefs??? This will come back and burn us…. #BillsMafia — Danielle Bergman (@dani2327) April 26, 2024

This whole time, Beane's plan was trading down with their biggest rival the last 5 years. Unprecedented.#BillsMafia #Pain #ChiefsKingdom — Bills Overlord (@BillsOverlord) April 26, 2024

“Sounds like we all need to go to group therapy,” a Bills fan wrote on Reddit.

Another shared this: “Our trade facilitated the Chiefs getting Mahomes. Our trade facilitated the Chiefs getting Worthy. If we weren’t traumatized by the Chiefs enough already, facilitating a trade for them to get their guy has very haunting implications. Every Mahomes-Worthy TD brought to you by the Buffalo Bills is a very low-hanging fruit tagline I don’t want to be a part of. This has very little to do with Worthy the player and very much to do with Worthy the player that the Chiefs specifically wanted.”

Unreal !! Lost faith in this team — Ed Rodgers (@EdRodgers91) April 26, 2024

Me watching the Bills allow the Chiefs of all teams to move up again over them #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/MLmOROIgD3 — Mas (@masonbiznes) April 26, 2024

- Don’t trade up and get an impact player

- Give the team who owns you your pick to draft a WR who runs a 4.2 so Andy Reid can turn him into the best WR in football.

- Waste Josh Allen’s entire career. #BillsMafia — Frankie Two Eyes (@FrankieTripi716) April 26, 2024

A fan wrote this on Reddit: “For months my brother and I have been saying no matter who we pick, the Chiefs are also going to get a receiver, and no matter who gets who, the player drafted by KC will be better.”

Another shared this: “If the jets drafted him, I wouldn’t be concerned at all. But, because it’s the chiefs I’m convinced this dude is gonna be the next tyreek hill”

I don’t understand this at all……why trade with KC and then they take a Fast WR that the Bills can use……I DON’T GET IT



Someone help me????#BillsMafia #NFLDraft — Eric Kempf (@EricKempf618) April 26, 2024

Brett Veach is my own personal boogie man #BillsMafia — Jim Lesko (@Jim_Lesko2) April 26, 2024