Bills fans boo Steelers RB Najee Harris, he asks for more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris is set to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Buffalo Bills. Harris took the field just moments ago and the biased Bills fans let him know they are not impressed with his resume with a heavy dose of boos.

Harris wasn’t fazed by it as he motioned for more from the Bills Mafia. This one is going to be a fun one, Steelers fans.

List

Steelers vs Bills: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on offense

Recommended Stories