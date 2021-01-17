Bills fan trolls Patriots with sign at AFC Divisional Round playoff game

Bills fan trolls Patriots with sign at AFC playoff game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of their best season in nearly 30 years, and yet the New England Patriots remain on the minds of their fans.

Well, at least one fan who attended Saturday night's AFC Divisional Round playoff game in Buffalo.

ESPN's Dianna Russini shared a photo of a Bills fan displaying a sign that read "New England still cheats," likely a reference to the Spygate and Deflategate scandals involving the Patriots.

Check it out in the tweet below:

I have a great view for this one. pic.twitter.com/SAfrKCP5xB — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 17, 2021

It's been a while since Bills fans had a real opportunity to troll the Patriots.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady went 32-3 versus the Bills in his 20 years playing for New England, and Buffalo won zero AFC East titles and made just two playoff appearances over that span. The last time the Bills advanced further than the Patriots was the 2000 season, when Buffalo lost in the AFC Wild Card Round and the Pats missed the playoffs.

This season has been different for Bills fans. Their team beat the Patriots twice in the regular season and will play in its first AFC Championship Game since 1993 next week.

It's not surprising that some Bills fans are looking to troll the Patriots at this particular moment, but it would probably be a better idea for them to just enjoy their team's special season.