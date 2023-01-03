Bills, family, and fans still waiting for an update on Damar Hamlin's condition
Bills beat writer Matt Perrino joins Brandon London to describe the team and medical response to Damar Hamlin collapsing on field and the continued wait for an update.
Bills beat writer Matt Perrino joins Brandon London to describe the team and medical response to Damar Hamlin collapsing on field and the continued wait for an update.
‘Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall’
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
One reporter detailed how Bills-Bengals might be rescheduled, if at all.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
What will the Coaches Poll Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the 2022 season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll is released.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
We await further information regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains at last word in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during last night’s game. We have nothing at this time to say about any other issues in the NFL, and we have suspended coverage [more]
Mississippi State football assistant Jason Washington got engaged to Mary Yeomans following the Bulldogs' win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Kentucky football may lose a key starter on the defense to the transfer portal, according to one report.
Bart Scott's comments on Tee Higgins earned widespread backlash.
Joe Burrow and Bengals captains went to check on Bills players.
A spokesperson for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin opened up to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on Tuesday, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The NFL pro is currently hospitalized in critical condition.
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
Lincoln Riley offered some quotes after the meltdown vs Tulane, but he also fielded just 3 questions, per the L.A. Times. Rivals will negatively recruit against USC for that.
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
After reading the NFL’s announcement Tuesday, the Chiefs can proceed with some additional insight they didn’t have before.
Medical personnel worked on Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin for several minutes on the field before he was transported to UC Medical Center.