Bills fall to second place in AFC East after Colts loss

The Buffalo Bills do not sit in the driver’s seat in the AFC East anymore.

On Sunday, the Bills fell to 6-4 overall this season after a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That score line was a 41-15 final.

That, combined with the New England Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, creates some bad news for Buffalo.

New England is now 7-4 and sits in first place in the AFC East.

There is one silver lining for the Bills, though. Buffalo does still control their own destiny.

The Bills visit the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving in their next game. Buffalo’s season then continues on Monday Night Football… against the Patriots.

In addition, the Bills then play again in Week 16.

Wins in those game will give Buffalo the head-to-head edge on the Patriots, but the Bills are going to have to earn wins in the rest of their games not against New England, too. They haven’t been doing that.

The Bills can no longer sleep on the Pats in the division race.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 before their meeting with Buffalo.

The Bills swept the Pats and entire AFC East last season.

