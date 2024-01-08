Bills to face Steelers in upcoming Wild-Card round matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 regular season has come to an end.

It concluded with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins (11-6). The victory gave the Bills (11-6) their fourth-straight AFC East title.

It also provided Buffalo with the answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Who is next?

The answer is the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7).

With the Bills knocking off the Dolphins, the Steelers will now travel to take on the Bills next weekend in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo and Pittsburgh are schedule to kickoff at 1 p.m. The Bills are the No. 2 seed following their win in Miami and the Steelers are the lowest, No. 7 seed, in the AFC postseason.

Pittsburgh went on a three-game winning streak to crack the postseason. Buffalo won five in a row.

The 2023 regular season did not see the Bills and Steelers play one another. The last time the two teams did battle was the 2022 season. Buffalo beat Pittsburgh in a rout, 38-3.

