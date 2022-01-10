Bills to face Patriots in wild-card matchup

The 2021 NFL season is now in the history books.

With the dust now fully settled ahead of the upcoming postseason, we now know who the Buffalo Bills will face in their first matchup there: The New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angles Chargers in the league’s final regular season game. That outcome put the Raiders in the playoffs and set up this AFC East showdown.

During that contest, the NFL announced that Buffalo’s game will be on Saturday at 8:15 p.m., we had previously just been waiting for the opponent

In 2021, the Bills and Patriots split the season series.

Both times, the road team won.

Despite their long history facing each other, 124 games in total, these two have only met in the postseason once. That came back in 1963 so this will be the first time in the NFL’s modern era that the Bills and Pats will faceoff.

In Week 18, the Bills beat the New York Jets to lock up the AFC East title for the second-straight year. They held off New England in the process.

However, the Pats needed to win their own content and they did not. They lost to the Miami Dolphins.

