Bills to face Jaguars in London during 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills received an early call on Wednesday and it came from London.

The first game to be confirmed on the team’s 2023 NFL regular season schedule is their matchup overseas: The Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The contest is slated for Week 5.

The Oct. 8 kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m. matchup for the east coast of the United States.

While a unique matchup, it’s not the first of its kind. In October 2015, the Bills and Jaguars faced off in England’s capital. It was an exciting one as Buffalo rallied down 27-3 and eventually lost 31-27.

The NFL announced the rest of their 2023 international games as well, which can be found below:

Oct. 1: Falcons vs. Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium

Oct. 15: Ravens vs. Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Nov. 5: Dolphins vs. Chiefs at Germany’s Frankfurt Stadium.

Nov. 12: Colts vs. Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium.

The majority of Buffalo’s 2023 schedule will end up being released on Thursday. Any updates prior to the NFL’s schedule show at 8 p.m. will be provided at Bills Wire. Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire