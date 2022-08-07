Bills extend fullback Reggie Gilliam through 2024

The Bills plan to keep fullback and special teamer Reggie Gilliam around for a few more years.

Gilliam signed a two-year extension today and is now under contract with the Bills through the 2024 season.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2020, Gilliam started five games at fullback last year and played 14 percent of Buffalo’s offensive snaps and 77 percent of their special teams snaps.

Gilliam would have been a restricted free agent after this season, but now he’s in the Bills’ long-term plans.

