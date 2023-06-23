Bills extend former Panthers DC Sean McDermott, assistant GM Brandon Beane

The Buffalo Bills just solidified their status as “Carolina North,” at least amongst Panthers fans.

As announced by the organization on Friday morning, Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have been signed to a pair of two-year contract extensions. The duo’s new deals will keep them in Orchard Park through the 2027 campaign.

Beane began his NFL journey as a public relations intern for the Panthers back in 1998. After climbing the ranks, as far up to director of football operations a decade later, the Stanly County, N.C. native was promoted to Carolina’s assistant general manager position in the summer of 2015.

His arrival in Buffalo, which was made official in May of 2017, was preceded by that of McDermott. McDermott, following a six-year tenure as the Panthers defensive coordinator, was hired as the Bills head coach that January.

Together, Beane and McDermott have helped lead Buffalo to three AFC East titles and five playoff appearances over six seasons.

