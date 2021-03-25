Bills expected to sign RB Matt Breida

The Buffalo Bills made a depth running back addition on Thursday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills are expected to sign running back Matt Breida. The deal is said to be a one-year contract and was later confirmed by the team.

The 26-year-old joins a backfield with Zack Moss and Devin Singletary at the top of the depth chart.

Breida played with the Miami Dolphins last season after playing with the San Francisco 49ers the first three years of his career.

For his career, Breida has averaged 4.9 yards per carry, however, his 2020 average in Miami was 4.3. In 12 games with the Dolphins, Breida had only 254 rushing yards and just nine total catches.

With the 49ers, Breida was a much more successful contributor. In each of his three seasons there, he had at least 19 catches and 465 rushing yards.

Breida was undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017.

Related