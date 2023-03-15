Bills expected to sign former Saints WR Deonte Harty

The Buffalo Bills have dipped their first toe into the playmaker pool this offseason and have come out with Deonte Harty.

The former New Orleans Saints receiver is expected to sign with the Bills when free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Harty, a speedy wideout, has played a versatile role in his career. He has played in the slot, on the outside, and in the backfield. Harty also has returned kicks in his career.

Harty’s addition put the futures of Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder into doubt. Both are pending free agents.

