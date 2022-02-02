Bills are expected to hire Joe Brady as QBs coach

Former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has found a solid landing spot.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bills are hiring Brady to be their quarterbacks coach.

Buffalo had a vacancy at the position after former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired as the Giants head coach and former QBs coach Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Brady was hired as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2020 but was fired midway through the team’s bye on Sunday of Week 13. He was previously the LSU passing game coordinator and receivers coach in 2019 when the program won a national championship.

From 2017-2018, Brady served as an offensive assistant with the Saints.

Carolina finished 21st in yards and 24th in points scored in 2020 but 29th in points and 30th in yards in 2021.

