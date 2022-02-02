Bills expected to hire Joe Brady as QB coach

The Buffalo Bills have their replacement for Ken Dorsey as their quarterbacks coach.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills have hired Joe Brady as their QB coach. Brady was most recently the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

Dorsey’s previous job had been left vacant upon him being promoted to offensive coordinator following Brian Daboll moving on to the New York Giants.

Brady, 32, spent part of the last two seasons as Carolina’s OC. In December, Brady was fired from that role.

In 2020, Carolina hired Brady from LSU. Upon leaving college, Brady was touted as potentially one of the top future head coach prospects.

However, his successes with LSU did not translate in his jump to the pros.

Per Panthers Wire, Carolina 21st in yards per game and 24th in points per game under Brady in his first season on the headset. Through 12 games in 2021, they sit 28th in yards (308.7) and 23rd in points (19.7).

Considering Brady’s age, taking a slight step back to a QB coach role could be a very profitable move for the Bills to make. Considering his chance to work with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, things appear to line up as a win-win opportunity.

Also reported on Wednesday was Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney following Daboll to New York to be their QB coach.

