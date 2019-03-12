Bills expected to add wideout John Brown

The Bills are adding more than old running backs to help quarterback Josh Allen.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Bills are signing Ravens wide receiver John Brown to a three-year, $27 million deal, which includes $11.7 million in guarantees.

Brown had a strong bounce-back season for the Ravens last year after his Arizona career fizzled.

He had 42 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns, but that 17.0-yards per reception average will look nice with a quarterback who can throw the football over a mountain.

The Bills don’t have much to speak of at receiver, and still need plenty of help there, but Brown’s a solid start.