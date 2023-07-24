Bills expect Nyheim Hines to miss entire 2023 season

Bills running back Nyheim Hines' season is over before it started.

Hines suffered a knee injury away from the team facility and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season, according to NFL Network.

Last year Hines gave the Bills one of their most memorable moments, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown just six days after the Bills' Monday night game in Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hines returned another kickoff for a touchdown later in that same game.

Hines was drafted by the Colts in 2018 and traded to the Bills last season. He didn't play much on offense for the Bills but made a big impact on special teams, and the Bills were hoping he'd get more involved in the offense this year. Instead he won't play at all this year.