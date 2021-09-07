Bills expect Isaiah McKenzie back for opener vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills are expecting to have the services of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie as the 2021 season starts this week.

According to Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday via video conference, McKenzie should be a full go this week. On Sunday, the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the regular season.

Following a collision with safety Jordan Poyer during a training camp practice, McKenzie suffered a shoulder injury. McKenzie, 26, was then spotted at ensuing practices in a shoulder sling.

On offense, McKenzie has featured out of the slot for the Bills. However, he’d be behind receiver Cole Beasley in that role. In the past, McKenzie has also played as a “gadget” player, which has included him rushing and even throwing the ball.

McKenzie also is expected to be the Bills’ starting return man, if healthy. The team’s other returner option in the preseason was rookie Marquez Stevenson.

Since putting together their final roster, Stevenson has since been put on the team’s injured reserve list and will have to spend at least three weeks on that designation.

Stevenson has a foot injury which he sustained in Buffalo’s second preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears.

